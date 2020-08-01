Cousin of biker killed on 59 South near Bay Minette has a message on motorcycle safety

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — State Troopers say a pickup truck rear ended 66-year-old Terry Robinson’s motorcycle Thursday night.

His cousin Carolyn Wright said the crash was avoidable.

“People just don’t pay attention to motorcycles,” she said. “My cousin lost his life yesterday.”

She added that she knew everything on his bike was in order, because she had just ridden with him for a benefit, and that bikers all across Baldwin County do several things to make sure they’re seen and heard on the roads.

“We do everything we can to be visible. We wear bright colors. We take those safety precautions. We run loud pipes so we can be heard,” she said. “We all need to pay attention to our surroundings.”

LATEST STORIES