Cousin of biker killed on 59 South near Bay Minette has a message on motorcycle safety

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — State Troopers say a pickup truck rear ended 66-year-old Terry Robinson’s motorcycle Thursday night.

His cousin Carolyn Wright said the crash was avoidable.

“People just don’t pay attention to motorcycles,” she said. “My cousin lost his life yesterday.”

She added that she knew everything on his bike was in order, because she had just ridden with him for a benefit, and that bikers all across Baldwin County do several things to make sure they’re seen and heard on the roads.

“We do everything we can to be visible. We wear bright colors. We take those safety precautions. We run loud pipes so we can be heard,” she said. “We all need to pay attention to our surroundings.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook