Couples check Sturgis motorcycle rally off their bucket list

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – All the way from Ohio a group of friends–Cynthia Nagle, William Nagle, Mike Firth and Carol Kozlowski– are scratching off an item on their bucket list.

“I’m so happy to be here I can’t tell you and if you’ve never been here this is totally the Mecca for motorcycle enthusiasts,” says Cynthia.

And she’s not the only one excited for their first time at the rally.

“It’s awesome, I’ve been to many rallies, Daytona and everything, this is awesome,” says Firth.

Awesome and better than they all thought.

“I knew it was big because I go to a lot of bike weeks, but this is like bike week on steroids,” says William.

The event is expected to bring 250,000 people making this a pilgrimage to a motorcycles’ holy land.

“Oh my god I am in heaven and I keep saying out loud I’m not going home,” says Kozlowski.

Of all the years to visit Sturgis, especially now in the middle of a pandemic, nothing can stop them.

“I believe that COVID-19 is a serious thing, but I don’t believe that we should exaggerate it and I think that we should all just continue to live our lives,” says Kozlowski.

“You know, we know to be safe. I was a germophobe way before this even happened so I’m good to go,” says Cynthia.

“You know what, I’m not even thinking about that. I’m just here to have a good time,” says William.

Having a good time and making memories to last a lifetime.

“When I go home this is going to be an event I’m going to remember for the rest of my life and it’s always going to bring a smile to my face and I’m going to enjoy just the thoughts of being here in the openness,” says Kozlowski.

And with only a few days into the week and a half long event, they are ready to come back.

“It’s been a nice trip, we’re enjoying it. We’re still fresh, we’re only in like our second full day so we’re happy with what we see here and would like to come back,” says Cynthia.