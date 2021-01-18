Coroner identifies Surfside Beach area woman who died in motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The coroner has identified a Surfside Beach area woman who died in a crash while riding as a passenger on a motorcycle.

Kathryn Leddy, 33, was ejected and died at the scene of the crash on Hwy 544 in Horry County, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near Glenmere Drive. A 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle with 2 riders was traveling east on Hwy 544 when it struck the rear passenger side of a 2009 Subaru that was turning left onto Glenmere Drive, SCHP said.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center. Neither rider was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the 2009 Subaru was taken to South Strand Medical Center, SCHP said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.