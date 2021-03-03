Coronavirus restrictions and other things to expect during Daytona Beach’s Bike Week 2021

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.(WKMG) – Last year, the coronavirus pandemic forced an early end to the annual motorcycle event but now, Bike Week is returning to Daytona Beach for its full run.

Festivities kick off Friday and run until March 14. Popular swap meets, shows, coleslaw wrestling at Sopotnick’s Cabbage Patch bar and poker runs are all on the schedule for this year’s 80th annual event.

While visitors can still expect to see Main Street bustling with bikers, there will be some changes this year to accommodate for social distancing requirements.

Most notably, indoor vendors will be limited to 60% capacity, which could lead to lines at high-traffic shops. A mask mandate is also in effect in Daytona Beach, but only applies to indoor businesses, meaning attendees can go mask free while partying outdoors, where many of the happenings take place.

All merchants have been asked to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

To allow for more social distancing, parking will be more limited than usual on Main Street and instead, overflow lots will be set up near the Ocean Center. Only motorcycles will be allowed on Main Street.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said it expects hundreds of thousands of visitors, most of whom will be congregating in the areas of Main Street, Beach Street, Daytona International Speedway and Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.

Seabreeze, Oakridge and International Speedway boulevards can be used as alternate routes to access beachside areas.

“Motorcyclists arriving and leaving festival areas via residential streets should proceed with extra caution due to pedestrian traffic. Resident and business access will be accommodated,” police said.

Drivers should also keep their eyes peeled for changes in traffic patterns — including restricted traffic on Main Street Bridge — should they become necessary. Other restrictions could occur on Oleander Avenue, Wild Olive Street, Grandview Avenue and Hollywood Avenue.

You can see the full list of events at OfficialBikeWeek.com.