Colorado motorcycle group helps bikers who need it most

DENVER (KXRM) — May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. With warmer weather, it’s time to remind everyone to be on the alert and to share the road with motorcyclists.

The BikerDown Organization was created in 2011 after it’s founder had several motorcyclists looking for help after accidents on the road.

“So far we’ve helped nearly 500 motorcyclists with accidents in Colorado and 750 fatalities,” President and Founder Laurie Montoya said.

Montoya said the biker family helps a lot with charities, most recently donating 1,600 meals to first responders fighting the coronavirus on the frontlines. She said there are non-profits to help all types of groups but nothing for bikers.

“One thing about the biker community is we are like a family,” Montoya said.

Montoya reached out to FOX21 after hearing of the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday night. She wanted us to pass along the organization’s information to help the family who lost a loved one.

“I want you to know that our thoughts and prayers are with you,” Montoya said. “We know its such an instant loss.”

She said with temperatures rising as we enter summer everyone on the road needs to be aware of their surroundings, especially bikers.

“65 percent of motorcyclist are hit by distracted drivers,” Montoya said.

Since the stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders have been in place, Montoya said she’s had the least amount of motorcycle crashes reported to her.

“I do contradict C-DOT and other programs that have said its the motorcyclist fault because there are fewer cars and less congestion on the roads, the bikers are able to travel more safely,” Montoya explained.

If you are in need of help after a crash you can reach out via a HELP REQUEST.

“Reach out to me,” Montoya added. “We do healing through loss group every three months. We bring together people who have also lost someone on the bike.”

LATEST STORIES: