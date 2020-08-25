College football player, Jordan Cofield of Morgan State dies in motorcycle crash

BALTIMORE, Md. (WKRG) — A junior wide receiver from Morgan State in Baltimore is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday night, according to a press release from the school. Jodan Cofield died in a single vehicle crash.

“On behalf of the entire Morgan State University community and the Department of Athletics we are heartbroken at the loss of Jordan,” said MSU Athletic Director Edward Scott, Ph.D. “This is a very difficult loss for the Bear family and we are extremely saddened. Jordan was an outstanding young man who touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the Cofield family, Jordan’s friends and teammates.”

According to a report from CBS Baltimore, he was speeding on a Maryland interstate when he lost control. He was just 20 years old.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

FULL UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

BALTIMORE, Md. (August 23, 2020) –– It is with deep sadness that the Morgan State Athletics Department mourns the tragic loss of student-athlete Jordan Cofield , who lost his life in a single vehicle motorcycle accident during the evening hours of August 23, 2020.

Cofield, 20, was a junior wide receiver on the MSU football team and key member of the track & field team. The Baltimore (New Town HS) product ranked No. 2 in the MEAC in kick return average (20.4 avg) last year. Adding 10 receptions for 105 yards (10.5 avg) and a touchdown.

Cofield also excelled off the field as a Business Administration major, holding a 3.26 GPA as a member of the Dean’s List and the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.



“On behalf of the entire Morgan State University community and the Department of Athletics we are heartbroken at the loss of Jordan,” said MSU Athletic Director Edward Scott, Ph.D. “This is a very difficult loss for the Bear family and we are extremely saddened. Jordan was an outstanding young man who touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the Cofield family, Jordan’s friends and teammates.”