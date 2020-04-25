(WKRG) — According to CNN, “Sons of Anarchy” actor Dimitri Diatchenko has died at the age of 52.
Reports say he was found dead in his home in Daytona Beach, Florida after coworkers began to worry as they hadn’t heard from him in a few days.
A coworker informed authorities of their last text message with Diatchenko on April 19. According to the police report, Diatchenko recently had suffered a work-related injury and was recovering.
According to the police report, the coworker goes on to say that while on the job, Diatchenko was electrocuted on April 13 and was taking time off.
As stated by the police, they entered Diatchenko’s residence on Wednesday. They found him unresponsive, kneeling with his face down in a reclining chair in his living room.
No signs of foul play was found by police. The medical examiner’s office has not determined the cause of death yet.
Diatchenko also appeared in “Sons of Anarchy,” “Alias” and “Bones,” and provided voices for video games, according to IMDB.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- As deaths mount, officials test all veterans at nursing home
- CNN reports the death of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ actor Dimitri Diatchenko
- The first ever YouTube video was uploaded 15 years ago today
- No need to wipe down groceries or takeout, experts say, but do wash your hands
- Earnhardt race car up for auction to fund virus relief work