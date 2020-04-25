CNN reports the death of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ actor Dimitri Diatchenko

MONTE CARLO, MONACO – JUNE 12: Actor Dimitri Diatchenko attends a photocall promoting the television series “Indiana Jones” on the fifth day of the 2008 Monte Carlo Television Festival held at Grimaldi Forum on June 12, 2008 in Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

(WKRG) — According to CNN, “Sons of Anarchy” actor Dimitri Diatchenko has died at the age of 52.

Reports say he was found dead in his home in Daytona Beach, Florida after coworkers began to worry as they hadn’t heard from him in a few days.

A coworker informed authorities of their last text message with Diatchenko on April 19. According to the police report, Diatchenko recently had suffered a work-related injury and was recovering.

According to the police report, the coworker goes on to say that while on the job, Diatchenko was electrocuted on April 13 and was taking time off.

As stated by the police, they entered Diatchenko’s residence on Wednesday. They found him unresponsive, kneeling with his face down in a reclining chair in his living room.

No signs of foul play was found by police. The medical examiner’s office has not determined the cause of death yet.

Diatchenko also appeared in “Sons of Anarchy,” “Alias” and “Bones,” and provided voices for video games, according to IMDB.com.

