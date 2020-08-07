City of Sturgis launches new app for rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA/CNN) — A South Dakota city is getting ready for the largest gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts in the world this weekend. The 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally kicks off Friday.

The ten-day event usually draws about 500-thousand people to the city of seven-thousand. Last week the city released a new app to give rally-goers an easy way to find their way to everything from rides and concerts to restaurants. “We figured, this was going to be the 80th. This would be a great year to launch it, because we can do push notices of, “hey, such and such is playing a concert at this venue tonight,” said Jerry Cole, Sturgis rally and events director:

Cole says he hopes by the end of this year’s rally the app has ten-thousand downloads. He wants that number to double by next year’s rally.

To download the free app, simply search for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and install on Google Play or the Apple Store.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES: