Child hit by motorcycle on Father’s Day

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va (WTVR/CBS NEWSPATH) — A boy riding his bicycle was hit by a motorcycle in Highland Springs on Father’s Day.

Henrico Police, Fire and EMS crews responded to the 100 block of N. Beech Avenue just before 11:05 a.m.

“Upon arrival of first responders it was determined a juvenile male on a bicycle was struck by a motorcycle,” Lt. Matthew C. Pecka with Henrico Police said.

The boy was transported to an area hospital. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

Christy Smith, who lives along N. Beech Avenue, said the boy who was hit is four years old.

“I got chills. It could’ve been my kids,” Smith said. “My kids were just asking me earlier if they could go ride their bikes down the street.”

The speed limit along the neighborhood street is 25 mph, but Smith said many drivers speed down the street.

“It’s been an ongoing issue for quite a while,” Smith said. “Cars fly down in the mornings when you’re standing out at the bus stops… easily 60-plus sometimes.”

Smith believes speeds bumps would help slow drivers down and prevent future accidents.

“Yeah speed bumps. I think that would be a big thing, big thing,” Smith said.

There is no word if charges will be filed in the crash.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.