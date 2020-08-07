Chickasaw holding ‘Welcome Home Caleb’ parade for boy badly injured in motorcycle crash

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Chickasaw is giving Caleb Culpepper a “Welcome Home Caleb” police escort and parade Friday for his trip back home from the hospital in Birmingham.

Caleb is being released from Children’s Hospital in Birmingham to continue his recovery from a motorcycle accident that happened in Loxley. Caleb was badly injured in a May crash that killed his grandfather, James Douglas Turner, 59 years old from Theodore, Alabama. A beautiful day for riding and bonding with his grandfather took a terrible turn when they were hit head-on by an SUV on Highway 59 in Loxley.

The Chickasaw Police Department is going to meet Caleb at the Dolly Parton Bridge, escort him and his family to Chickasaw, from Lee Street to the Chickasaw Pool, then back to the interstate so that he can be taken home.

The public is invited to line Lee Street from the interstate to the Chickasaw Pool so they can wave at him as he is escorted. There will be posting for a more accurate time on the city’s Facebook page Friday once he is released from the hospital at about 10 a.m.

Chickasaw Police asks everyone to practice safe social distancing.

Follow Caleb’s journey on the Facebook page Pray for Caleb.

