CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman hurt in motorcycle hit and run

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV/CBS NEWSPATH) – Appleton Police say they’ve arrested an Appleton man involved in a Sunday night hit-and-run around 7 p.m.

The suspected vehicle hit a woman riding a motorcycle on Wisconsin Avenue and Oneida Street.

After hitting the motorcyclist, the suspect allegedly drove west through Badger Avenue into the town of Grand Chute.

Police say the woman that was struck was treated for minor injuries and released.

According APD, a tip came in about the incident and they believe social media was a factor in the arrest.

Identified and arrested 10/21/19 5:00AM Thank you Facebook Force for the help!Here is the video associated with the hit and run post this evening. Case#A19037746

Posted by Appleton Police Department on Sunday, October 20, 2019

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

