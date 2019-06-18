Caught on camera: Rally race car plows into spectators

TOTKOMLOS, HUNGRARY (CBS NEWSPATH) — A rally car lost control and plowed into members of the crowd during a race in Totkomlos, Hungary, on Sunday (June 9).

Video footage obtained by Reuters shows the car quickly losing control after making a turn and speeding into the crowd lined up to watch the race.

According to local media, at least 11 people were injured in the accident, two of which have been taken to the hospital by helicopter critically wounded.

Authorities are investigating the causes of the accident, Hungarian media report.

The Hungarian city has been hosting the city rally for over ten years, with over 100 participants attending the competition this year.