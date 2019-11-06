Cantonment motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on I-110

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE (8:02 a.m.) — Florida Highway Patrol has identified the victim of the crash as Jeremiah Jensen, 25, of Cantonment, Fla.

Orignal story

A motorcyclist died overnight in a crash on I-110 at exit ramp four in Escambia County, Fla., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim from Cantonment has not been publicly identified pending notification of his family.

The victim was riding a 2019 Road King motorcycle when he missed a curve on the exit ramp, ran off the road and was thrown from the bike.