California police searching for motorcyclist who hit elderly woman and took off

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a hit and run suspect who gave an elderly woman life-threatening injuries.

The San Francisco Police Department said a person on a motorcycle hit a 90-year-old woman who was crossing at Diamond St and Duncan St in the Diamond Heights area.

It happened around 3:12 p.m. on Nov. 11 and officials say the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to search for surveillance video, witnesses, or information to help identify the suspect.

Those in the area are asked to look at their surveillance video and if you have any information, police ask you to contact them at 1-415-575-4444.

