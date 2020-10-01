California Highway Patrol arrests biker suspected of hitting 181 mph, escaping several chases

SAN DIEGO, CA (FOX 5) — California Highway Patrol officers say they’ve finally arrested a motorcyclist accused of hitting speeds as high as 181 miles per hour, running from police and racing on local highways over several different incidents.

CHP’s San Diego division announced the arrest Wednesday, saying that 32-year-old San Diego resident Scott Anthony Meiner faces charges of felony evading, reckless driving, “speed contest” and being an unlicensed driver. He has been booked into county jail.

CHP said the rider is suspected of escaping chases with law enforcement around San Diego on “numerous occasions.”

“This incident should serve as a reminder that the California Highway Patrol has zero tolerance for anyone who drives recklessly, engages in street racing or evades police,” the agency said in a news release.

CHP San Diego also shared a photo of a radar gun from one of the biker’s alleged incidents, displaying a staggering speed of 181 mph.

