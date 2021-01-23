California corrections officer killed in motorcycle crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a pickup truck in central Fresno on Friday morning has been identified as a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer who had been with the office for 7 1/2 years.

Randy Villalobos, 33, was on his way home from work on his motorcycle when he collided with a pickup near the intersection of West and Princeton avenues, said spokesman Tony Botti. He later died from his injuries.

Fresno Police is handling the investigation into the crash.

Villalobos began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in June 2013 and worked at all three jail facilities, Botti said. He was selected as Sheriff’s Office employee of the month in June 2018.Motorcycle rider killed in crash in central Fresno Friday morning

The Sheriff’s Office said Villalobos was known for being an exemplary officer, keen on sharing his knowledge with his peers.

He worked to make sure new correctional officers were up to date and able to respond to any situation within all housing facilities.

“The dedication and enthusiasm Randy put into assigned job tasks was admirable,” Botti said. “He was one to lead by example through his work and his ability to help others. He served as a true asset to the Sheriff’s Office and the community we serve.”

Villalobos is survived by his mother, father, fiancée and a young child.