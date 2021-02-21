California cops looking for hit and run driver who killed a biker

EL MONTE, Ca. (KTLA) — Police are searching for the driver of a truck that slammed into a motorcyclist in El Monte, killing him before fleeing the scene Saturday night, authorities said Sunday.

Officers responded at 7 p.m. to the intersection of Peck Road and Lower Azusa Road, where the driver of the truck drove into the motorcycle’s path, according to El Monte Police Lt. Peter Rasic.

The motorcyclist, only described as male, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, Rasic said. His identity has not yet been released by authorities.

Investigators continue to search for the driver of the truck. Rasic said the vehicle is believed to be a 2014 model 4-door, dark-colored truck with chrome bumpers.

Police are expected to release surveillance footage of the crash. No other details have been given by authorities as the investigation continues.