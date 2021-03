CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A motorcyclist was injured Friday after colliding with an ambulance in the Hatch and Mitchell roads intersection, according to the Ceres Police Department.

The collision happened around 9:11 a.m.

Police said the motorcyclist had “injuries of unknown severity” to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is stable.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the collision remains under investigation.