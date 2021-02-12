California biker dies in crash after speeding past cop

COPPEROPOLIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a Turlock man died Wednesday after his motorcycle drove off the road and crashed near Copperopolis.

According to the CHP, a San Andreas CHP officer driving on Highway 4 near Horseshoe Road saw a 2021 Yamaha R1 driving extremely fast around 5:51 p.m.

The officer made a U-turn to follow the driver, identified as 47-year-old Gary Steven Ribeira Jr., but soon lost sight of him.



It wasn’t until the officer approached a curve in the road that he saw Ribeira Jr. again.

CHP says the motorcycle had driven off the road and crashed, killing Ribeira Jr.

According to CHP, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor. Officers, however, are asking anyone who saw the crash or who had been passed by the motorcycle to contact them at 209-754-3541.