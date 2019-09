FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Specialist Justin Coleman died a hero in Afghanistan. 10 years later, his name is still on the minds and lips of hundreds of people on the Gulf Coast. This is thanks to the hard work of his mother, Penny Rauhuff, and hundreds of dedicated bikers.

Saturday in Foley, Rauhuff and those bikers gathered for the now annual "Ride for the Fallen, "we honor all heroes, veterans, police firefighters," she says. And for the tenth year in a row they did just that. The bikers started at the American Legion post in Foley Saturday morning, riding in the blistering heat to locations all across Baldwin County. The column of riders, many veterans themselves, raised awareness for veterans issues and money to help Racing 4 Vets (click on the link if you'd like to help), an organization that helps veterans transition back into civilian life.