BREAKING: Firefighter hit by truck while responding to crash between motorcycle and 18 wheeler

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (7:12 a.m.) The bridge at County Road 112 will be closed for the next three hours, according to officials.

UPDATE (6:51 a.m.) An Escambia County firefighter has been hit by an 18-wheeler while responding the scene of a serious crash on County Rd. 112.

The firefighter was rushed to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola by medical helicopter.

County Rd. 112 is closed to traffic.

___________________________________________

Original article: A serious crash on County Rd. 112 at Champion Paper Rd. involves a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler, according to News 5 traffic reporter Kenny Fowler.

A second 18-wheeler has been involved in a second crash in the same area.

Both crashes happened near the Baldwin County and Escambia County line. News 5 is working to get more information. Watch News 5 This Morning for live coverage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook

Trending Stories

Community Calendar