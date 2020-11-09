Motorcyclist killed in I-10 accident, shuts down interstate for hours

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (1:45 p.m.) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 51-year-old Milton man was killed in a motorcycle accident on I-10 early Monday morning.

The FHP says the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound near Mile Marker 51 when he fell off the bike. Troopers say the man was found lying in the road where he was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

FHP reports the motorcycle continued traveling down the interstate until it collided with the median.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: The eastbound lanes of I-10 near Log Lake Road in Holt, Fla. are closed following a fatal crash early Monday morning.

The interstate is closed from Log Lake Rd. to State Road 85, according to WKRG News 5 First Alert Traffic reporter Amanda Devoe.