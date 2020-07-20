Boy injured in motorcycle crash working on recovery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A little more than two months ago, 11-year-old Caleb Springston was badly injured in a crash that killed his grandfather.

The two had been out on a motorcycle ride together when they were hit head-on by an SUV on Highway 59 in Loxley.

Caleb was rushed to the hospital, and due to the severity of his injuries was sent to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Caleb has been in the hospital since the crash, working on his recovery with his mom by his side.

“It’s been pretty difficult. I lost my dad that day, and I was the biggest daddy’s girl in the world. We’re from Mobile and had to come to Birmingham because they thought Caleb’s kidneys were failing. He’s had 50 hours of surgery in less than 2 months – well 2 months, 12 days since this happened. He’s got 13 broken bones, he’s got metal fixations all in him,” said Nancy Springston, Caleb’s mom.

Nancy tells WKRG News 5, Caleb has begun to talk, saying “Hey momma,” and “I love you,” to his mom.

His mother says the power of prayer has helped Caleb’s recovery process, and his family asks for your prayers for Caleb. Every night at 8:00 p.m. they pray for Caleb together, and ask others who are inclined to do so join in as well.

There is a poker run planned next month for Caleb’s birthday, to help raise money for the family.

You can follow Caleb’s recovery journey on his Facebook page.

