Boy injured in motorcycle accident welcomed home with a celebration after three-month hospital stay

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — An 11-year-old boy who was injured in a motorcycle accident in Loxley back in May is finally home after a long hospital-stay in Birmingham.

While Caleb Springston has a long road to recovery ahead of him, people came out lining the streets with signs cheering for how far he’s already come.

His Mom, Nancy Springston said, “I was not expecting this many people, but I know that a lot of people have been praying for Caleb, and I know that a lot of people have been watching God work miracles in my son’s life, so it’s just an amazing thing.”

On May 3, Caleb and his grandfather went on a motorcycle ride in Loxley. They collided head-on with an SUV. His grandfather James Turner died. Caleb was seriously injured.

Nancy said, “We still have a very long road ahead of us, but I mean he’s doing more than what the doctors expected him to do.” She got emotional as she said hello to her daughter who stayed behind as she went to Birmingham to be at her son’s bedside.

Nancy said, “It’s like winning the lottery to be honest. We’ve been up there for three months and being back home with everybody we love, being with my other two children is just like hitting the lottery all over.”

His return home is just in time for a benefit ride Saturday for Caleb and his family. It also doubles as a birthday celebration. Learn more about the event HERE. If you would like to donate to the family to assist them with getting a new vehicle to take Caleb to and from Birmingham, CLICK HERE.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES: