Bikers urge for safer driving during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Bikers are urging the public to be mindful of them on the roads.

The number of motorcyclists killed in crashed dropped to 4,985 in 2018, almost a 5% decrease from 2017, according to the US Department of Transportation.

However, bikers said one life lost is too many. The Law Tigers urge bikers to use the proper equipment when riding and get to know their motorcycle. They also want motorists to not drive distracted.

For more information on how to safe safe on the roadways, click here.

LATEST STORIES: