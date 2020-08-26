Bikers step up to show support for pizza place, say the business has been harassed for hosting president Trump

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Penn. (WOLF) — A patriotic mission is what some bikers are calling their show of support for President Trump.

They met at Valley Auto Parts in Old Forge and rode to the famous Old Forge pizza spot Arcaro and Genell.

They say that since the president came and visited the pizza place yesterday there have been some bad reviews and people harassing the business.

“I think it’s really important. This place has been in business for a really long time. It’s a family owned business- I can’t even tell you how long it’s been here for. We are here to give our support, have some pizza, and show that we will come to their place,” said Dwayne McDavitt.

They also want to show their support to the community business and show them that patriotism is alive and well.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: