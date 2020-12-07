Bikers step up to help people in need 24/7/365

Biker Dad

by: Lauren Soulek

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It may be the season of giving, but one group of motorcycle riders in Sioux Falls helps those in need all year.

The Fam – or For All Motorcycles – is a group dedicated to helping those who might be struggling with homelessness.

Every Sunday The Fam takes food to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and the Union Gospel Mission. They say they feed anywhere between 80 to 140 people a week. They also have a winter coat distribution going on with Schulte Subaru.

“Everybody here has had something in their past that, you know, could’ve put us right here. So we just do it because this could be any one of us any day, especially with this pandemic and everything going on,” Joe Lewis, founder of The Fam, said.

The Fam could use donations in order to continue helping those in need.

