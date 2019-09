CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CNN) — Two months after a state trooper was paralyzed in a crash in North Carolina, motorcycle riders are helping him recover. Bikers gathered at the Zmax Dragway in concord Sunday for a benefit ride.

Then police escorted them to Matthews. The ride was all for trooper Christopher Wooten, who was chasing a suspect on his motorcycle when a car hit him back in July.

Bikers set up Sunday morning’s benefit ride because they said they share a type of brotherhood with Wooten.