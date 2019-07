PINE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – 51 bikers from several groups showed their support Saturday morning for 20-year-old Tim Fletcher. Bikers lined the street in front of Pine Hill Baptist Church starting at 10:30 a.m.

Fletcher was murdered while riding his motorcycle on Highway 162 north of Pine Hill on Friday, June 21st.

The funeral procession began at Pine Hill Baptist Church and burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery in Pine Hill.