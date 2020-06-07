Bikers show support for law enforcement during black lives matter protest

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) For almost two weeks now, protesters have taken to the streets all across the country to demand justice for George Floyd and to fight police brutality.

Locally, about 100 protesters lined the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Immokalee Road, near North Naples Saturday. The protesters held signs with phrases like “hands up don’t shoot” and “black lives matter.”

Many protesters assert that they don’t want the next generation’s future to reflect their past. “I want it to improve for my grandchildren also. I want them to have a better America,” said Trevor Gardner of Naples.

“We’re just teaching our kids to be good people,” said Eddie Fernandes, another demonstrator and Naples resident.

Meanwhile, a group of bikers were on hand to show their support for law enforcement and make sure their community is safe. Some protests have turned violent, and they wanted to make sure this wouldn’t be some one them.

“We don’t want to see any looting, any arson, any thievery burglary,” said Michael Zaruba, one of the bikers on hand. “So we’re just standing up for our community.”

The protest, however, did remain peaceful.

