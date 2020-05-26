Bikers ride to several cemeteries to honor the fallen on Memorial Day

(CBS NEWSPATH) — The COVID-19 pandemic led to many cancellations of in-person Memorial Day ceremonies in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

But a group of Iron Range motorcycle riders decided they still had to honor the fallen in their own unique way.

The Keewatin and Deer River Legion Riders fired up their bikes.. and drove over 50 miles around northern Minnesota earlier today.

Their plan was to stop at several cemeteries throughout the region and pay their respects for those who have served.

In total.. they traveled over 50 miles and visited 10 cemeteries.

An organizer told us about 90 percent of them are veterans.. so this ride meant something special.

“And it’s to observe the fallen who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, their life. And we cannot forget about that. Rain or shine, this was going to happen.”

