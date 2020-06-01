Bikers ride to honor motorcyclist who died delivering COVID-19 supplies

Biker Dad

by: CBS NEWSPATH

Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (CBS NEWSPATH/WJZ) — A motorcycle group hosted a ride Saturday in memory of a Baltimore County man who died trying to deliver face coverings to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Craven was driving home on his motorcycle when police say he crossed the center line on Bethlehem Boulevard and was hit by a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers decorated cars with notes. One said the legacy and love he left will be here on Earth forever.

Friends say they wanted to celebrate his life after losing him so tragically.

“Knowing that he passed away doing something that would really help the community, that’s just Paul,” Brad Gayhardt, Craven’s friend, said.

Craven and his wife started making masks in March. They had made about 3,000 in total.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook

Trending Stories