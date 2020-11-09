FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saturday morning more than two hundred bikes rode from Fayetteville to Rogers as part of the annual Veterans parade for Pig Trail Harley-Davidson.
Director David Patterson says this year they had 100 more bikers than last year.
“We’re here to celebrate the individuals who served in our military, both men and women, so we’re here to ride for them to let them know we’re here for them,” Patterson said.
It cost bikers five dollars to participate and all of the fund went towards the Northwest Arkansas Veterans Treatment court mentor program.
- Rare Evel Knievel motorcycle makes half-century journey to Kansas Knievel museum
- Bikers ride for Harley-Davidson Veteran’s Day parade
- 1 dead, 2 wounded in Ohio motorcycle club shooting
- BIKER DAD: With hundreds of kids more than usual in need, bikers step up to kick off Christmas giving season
- BIKER DAD: Alabama biker killed in crash