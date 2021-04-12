Bikers raise money, support veteran with cancer

Richmond, Va. (WTVR) –The Veterans of Foreign Wars motorcycle group held a benefit Saturday to raise money for one of their members diagnosed with terminal metastatic cancer.

The VFW Post 367 group held a motorcycle contest, sold raffle tickets and food to raise money for Bobby Jo.

“Metastatic cancer is not curable. It’s prolongable and the goal treatments prolong your life,” Jo said. “So obviously this benefit is for me, my children are behind me and we’re extremely grateful for the whole community it came out to support me.”

Event proceeds will create a scholarship in Jo’s name for members of the group.

Members of the veterans group said they plan to hold the event annually.