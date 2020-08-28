Bikers purchase van for family of 12-year-old injured in motorcycle crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A special surprise today for the family of a 12-year-old boy badly injured in a motorcycle accident. Caleb Springston suffered a traumatic brain injury after the accident this summer. The local biker community stepped up to purchase the family a van.

Police sirens and the roar of engines escorted a mini-van to Caleb’s family eagerly waiting at Bob’s Diner in downtown Mobile. Nearly a dozen motorcyclists and several police cruisers helped in make the van’s entrance special.

Caleb’s mom, Nancy, was almost in tears.

“I have to go back to Birmingham on September 1st because his bone is not healing,

and we didn’t have a ride. This is going to bless us tremendously,” Nancy Springston said.

Caleb spent the last several months at UAB recovering from the traumatic brain injury. His grandfather was killed in the accident. He just came home a few weeks ago, and his recovery has been a challenge for his mother. She also has two other children.

The local biker community held a Poker Run and raised $8,000 for the family a few weeks ago, but they wanted to do more.

WKRG News Director Chris Best is an avid biker who writes WKRG’s Biker Dad blog. He posted a gofundme page to help raise money for the van.

“We just put the word out that he needed a van. WKRG got involved by sharing the gofundme and the information about what they needed,” Best said.

Biker Charles Moses saw the need for a van on the Biker Dad blog. He had one to donate for almost nothing.

“That’s what it’s about helping others when you can, and I was in a spot to do that, so I was thrilled,” Moses said.

Money poured in from bikers in our area who wanted to help the Springston family.



“I am going to do everything I can. Caleb deserves it. Caleb needs the help. His mother needs the help, and that is what this is all about,” said biker, Casey Stamps.

“It’s amazing. This biker group has blessed us left and right,” Springston said.

