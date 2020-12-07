Bikers making Christmas brighter for family of 2-year-old born with rare condition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sound of motorcycles is refreshing for Cara Rain and her son Asher after a year full of hospital visits.

“It’s hard to take in somebody helping us because we’re so used to helping other people,” said Cara.

A group of bikers are making it their mission to give back this holiday season. Asher’s dad, Jarvis, is a firefighter working two jobs providing for his son. The 2-year-old was born with a rare genetic syndrome called ATR-X.

“He is intellectually delayed, developmentally delayed. He has a feeding tube,” she added.

Not only has it been hard financially for the family, it’s been a frightening few months.

“He had some complications back in September that led to a 3-month stay in the hospital. He was in the ICU for a month and almost lost his life,” Cara said.

Asher is smiling and doing better now, but he may never walk or talk. He continues physical and occupational therapy.

“Our family just needs a break. We’re tired,” she said.

Now, the Independent Brothers group wants to raise money, collect gifts and provide a Christmas dinner for the family.

“It’s great to have people who will put themselves to the side to help other families in need,” added Cara. The bikers are asking for your help with any donations you can provide.

YOU CAN HELP! FOLLOW TEAM ASHER ON FACEBOOK. CLICK HERE

MORE BIKE DAD STORIES: