Biker’s leg severed in crash on Alabama highway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – A man riding a motorcycle was severely injured in a crash on Wall Triana Hwy. near Boeing Boulevard in Huntsville.
Emergency crews took the man to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious condition with a severed leg.
Huntsville Police are investigating the crash.
