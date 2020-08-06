Biker’s leg severed in crash on Alabama highway

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA/CNN) -- It's almost time for heat, hogs and leather. Well maybe not quite as much leather for sale this year. The organizers of the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota say covid restrictions are limiting the number of vendors at the event this year.

They'll still sell everything from food to motorcycles and accessories. But this year there are about 330 vendors. Usually 700-800 can be expected.