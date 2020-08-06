Biker’s leg severed in crash on Alabama highway

Biker Dad

by: Jess Grotjahn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – A man riding a motorcycle was severely injured in a crash on Wall Triana Hwy. near Boeing Boulevard in Huntsville.

Emergency crews took the man to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious condition with a severed leg.

Huntsville Police are investigating the crash.

