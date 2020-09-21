Bikers hold parade for Rolling Thunder member injured in crash

IRONTON, Oh. (WOWK) — A non-profit with a goal of bringing awareness to prisoners of war and those missing-in-action gathered to lift the spirits of a member injured in a crash.

The non-profit organization Rolling Thunder” is dedicated to bringing prisoners of war or missing in action service members back to their families. Sunday evening, the chapter honored one of their own members, Leo Slaughter – who was injured in an accident during a chapter event.

The group decided to hold a parade outside Slaughter’s home to honor his commitment to their cause and for Slaughter himself it meant the world, “yeah, it tickled me to death. This surprised me. I couldn’t figure out what I was doing outside so long. These are good people, let me tell you. They stayed right up at the hospital with me when I wrecked.

For anyone interested in getting involved with the organization – current members say you do not have to be a veteran or own a motorcycle to join. You can find more info by clicking here.

