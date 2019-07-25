Bikers hit by car, other bikers chase down hit and run teen driver

Union Co., Ky. (CNN/WFIE) – A teenage driver has been cited and charged after two motorcycle riders were hit by car in Sturgis, Kentucky. According to Union County Sheriff Mickey Arnold, it happened on Highway 109 at the 365 intersection near downtown.

“That’s awful,” John Tompkins of Tipton, Indiana said.

Sheriff Arnold says a 16-year-old driver, who does not have a license, hit the bikers and then tried to get away. He tells us other bikers chased her down, and she was back on the scene when authorities arrived.

“We was at a barbecue place in Henderson and they told us about some 16-year-old girl running over two bikers,” first time Kentucky Bike Rally attendee Latricia Mohler explained.

Sheriff Arnold tells us the two bikers are from McLean County and were flown to the hospital. As of late Friday, we have not been given an update the condition of the two victims.

Bikers hit by car in Sturgis (Source: Union Co. Sheriff)

The teenager was cited for not having a license, and the sheriff says she will be charged for leaving the scene.

Deputies say this is not the first time they have come into contact with the driver accused of causing this crash. We have learned she was responsible for a previous single-vehicle wreck earlier this year.

Because she’s under 18, information will be limited as it moves through the juvenile courts system. Her identity is not being released.