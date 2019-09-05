Bikers give WWII vet with no family a hero’s send-off

PERRY, OK. (CBS Newspath/WKRG) — After losing both his wife and son two decades ago , World War Two veteran Herman White lived alone in Northern Oklahoma. After recently passing, a local funeral home called on the public to properly say goodbye. And they did just that. Among those showing up to show support, local bikers.

In fact, a special custom-built motorcycle-drawn hearse took White to his final resting place.

Herman White’s final resting place is Grace Hill cemetery in Perry, Oklahoma. A lot of people gathered here on the day of his funeral proving Seaman White was never alone. Children lined the streets, and bikers provided an honor guard.



