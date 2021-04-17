Bikers for Christ blesses motorcyclists

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Area motorcyclists received an extra layer of protection on Saturday afternoon before they hit the road by receiving a special bike blessing.

Bikers for Christ blessed bikers, their passengers and their motorcycles at Cannonball Harley Davidson. The Higher Ground chapter is new to the area and said their aim is to spread God’s word to those in the community.

The best way to do that, chapter elder Shawn McKinney said, is to meet people on their own terms.

“We are a motorcycle ministry,” McKinney said. “We try to spread the gospel and the Word of God and the best way to reach bikers is to be a biker. We want to reach out and share our faith with all the others.” McKinney said he hoped the Saturday blessing reminds bikers that God is always with them.