Bikers escort veteran with no family to his final resting place

NILES, Mich. (CBS NEWSPATH) — Thousands turned out to give a Michiana Vietnam veteran—with no known relatives–a proper sendoff. Without any family to attend his services, Brown Funeral Home out a call to community members for help honoring him. and they Really came through. Wayne Wilson’s body was escorted from the funeral home to the cemetery with the help of motorcycles. His casket was even taken by a Harley hearse. Veterans, like Kent Laudeman, who showed up say they were happy to do it, “Wayne Wilson rode with his flag to many floats and so forth in the Niles area. So it’s a simple way of paying back to him.” Wilson was laid to rest at Silverbrook Cemetery where he showed up each and every year—for the annual memorial day parade.