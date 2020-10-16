Bikers descend on Daytona Beach for Biketoberfest

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS NEWSPATH/WKMG) – Biketoberfest began Thursday, with bikers revving down Main Street in Daytona Beach as early as the night before.

Last month, the city of Daytona Beach voted to not allow event permits for Biketoberfest out of concerns it could cause COVID-19 to spread.

However, Volusia County voted to allow permits for areas not governed by another local city within the county.

Ormond Beach also voted to allow event permits if the business submitted a safety plan regarding COVID-19.

The owner of an apparel shop told News 6 she has not seen so many bikers in years show up before the event officially starts.

Patrick Baker, meanwhile, said he leases several parking lots near Main Street. He said so far this year, he has only grossed about a third of what he does during a typical year.

“I’m hoping that we do well. That we have to do well. After my costs and expenses, I hope my wife and I get about $1,500 to $2,000. That’s what we are hoping,” Baker said.

Baker said he’s hoping for a busy weekend.

“I want my people to get some money. That’s the main deal. Get my employees paid,” Baker said.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said that there will be extra deputies patrolling the area.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri also said he will be on Main Street on Friday to monitor the crowds.

