Bikers bring ‘thunder’ to thank veterans in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rolling into the front drive of the W.F. Green Veterans home, “We like to come and show them the biker love,” almost three dozen bikers mostly veterans.

“There’s nothing greater than celebrating our veterans,” says veterans home administrator Brian McFeely. “The reason why we have the freedoms we have is because of all the veterans.”











With every twist of the throttle, every blast of a horn, gratitude and respect for service and sacrifice, “Thank you for your service sir. A salute to you.”

World War II and Korean war vet Marine Wilton Hance is one of almost 100 veterans that live here from all branches of the military. “From my point of view I just did what I did in a time in history like everybody else. Nothing special.”

The Patriot Guard visits several times a year but the pandemic has made it more difficult according to Ed “Juju” Lessard. “It is killing us cause we usually talk to em, get some stories, play Bingo, shake their hands. Some of em want to get hugs.”

Even though contact is restricted, the sound of thunder is not. Letting everyone here know they are not forgotten.

