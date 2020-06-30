‘Bikers Back the Blue’: Motorcycle rally in Louisiana

MANDEVILLE, La – They rode in to rally.
They rode in to support the police.
They rode into Daisy Dukes Restaurant in Mandeville, Louisiana.
They rode on motorcycles.
From across Louisiana, they came on bikes and with voices.
WGNO’s Bill Wood says the reason for the rally was to support Louisiana police officers.
They call their get-together, Bikers Back the Blue.
