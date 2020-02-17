Bikers Against Child Abuse to host spaghetti supper

Biker Dad

by: Kathryn Bunnell

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Motorcycle gangs usually have tough reputations, but they also have hearts of gold! Bikers Against Child Abuse is a non-profit organization that helps abused children by empowering them and standing by their sides in difficult times. Atlas and Chopper join us with more.

You can help support the mission of Bikers Against Child Abuse by attending their Spaghetti Dinner. It happens on Saturday, March 7th from 4 PM – 9 PM at the Knights of Columbus, 460 Granby Road in Chicopee.

For more information, email info@we-ma.BACAworld.org or call (413) 320-0498.

