Bikers adjusting plans after Atlantic Beach BikeFest cancelled for second straight year

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bikers are adjusting plans after Atlantic Beach cancelled BikeFest for the second year in a row.

News13 spoke with a Cleveland, Ohio couple who said they waited six months for a refund on their rental after the event was cancelled last year. The couple held off on making reservations this year after being out thousands of dollars for months in 2020.

Still, they’re holding onto hope they can visit next year for their favorite event.

Atlantic Beach Town Council members say the event, which brings large crowds, can’t be held safely during a pandemic.

“I’m a fan of bikes, so I like to come down and see bikes from all over the country,” Mike Brown said.

“Same for me,” Jamila Chambers said. “I’m a bike fan too. I ride as well.”

Over the last several years, Jamila Chambers and Mike Brown made their way to the Grand Strand from Cleveland.

“We pack up the bikes and we trailer them down and ride down in the truck,” Chambers said.

They also rented houses to share with their friends. Brown said they had a hard time getting a refund after the event was cancelled last year.

“Oh, year. We had AirBnB issues,” Brown said. “It took six months to get our money back. Thousands of dollars for AirBnB and things like that.”

Dispute the setbacks, the couple says bike week is one of their favorite events. Seeing the Grand Strand come alive and sharing the experience with loved ones.

“I got a new bike and I’ve got to get it to Myrtle,” Brown said.

The pair says they’re still considering a visit.

“If it’s ok, I may go down there and hang out, but definitely next year,” Brown said.

Members of town council say they hope to approve the event next year, but it will all depend on safety.