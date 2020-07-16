Biker wanted after shooting at restaurant, chase into Memphis

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — Police are searching for a biker involved in a shooting outside a Southaven bar late Wednesday evening.

It happened in the parking lot of Dan McGuinness Pub on Goodman Road.

According to Southaven police, someone fired shots during a fight in the parking lot. One of the people involved got away on a Harley-Davidson that officers chased across the state line into Memphis.

Dan McGuinness was open at the time. No one was hurt.

