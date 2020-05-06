Biker ride honors son of fallen member

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) More than 50 bikers showed up at the home of one of its fallen members Sunday and presented a special gift to a local graduating senior.

Brenden Chapman Jr. is the son of a fallen member of the biker group, The Outkast.

To show Brendan some love, and to support his ongoing efforts to continue with his education, something his father wanted him to do, a biker ride was held Sunday.

Groups from across the area met in the Home Depot parking lot in Lafayette and then formed a caravan leading to Chapman’s home.

Once there, the group presented him with cash and gifts.

