Biker killed in Mississippi crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after a motorcyclist died during a crash.

The accident happened on Monterey Road around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Lt. Craig Williams with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said the 57-year-old male victim lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

