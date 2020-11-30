Biker killed in Mississippi crash

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after a motorcyclist died during a crash.
The accident happened on Monterey Road around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Lt. Craig Williams with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said the 57-year-old male victim lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
